There's nothing quote as unsettling as when you're going for a swim in the ocean on a hot day, and as you stand in the water, waves crashing over you and cooling you off, you feel something slither across your legs.

Living near the shore, this is a pretty common occurrence, albeit a freaky one.

Get our free mobile app

Usually, it's just a small fish, some seaweed, or the occasional crab that runs across your foot, no big deal.

But what if it was something bigger? Something a little more intimidating?

This summer, at the Jersey Shore, there has been an increase in shark sightings, and another massive shark was just spotted off the beach in Stone Harbor.

READ MORE: Here's What May Open In The Old Quaker Steak And Lube In Brick

Another Massive Shark Spotted Off The Coast In Stone Harbor, NJ

I know, shocker, a shark was spotted in the ocean where they live, whoa!

However, it is worth noting when sharks encroach closer and closer to shorelines. I don't know about you, but I don't really want to be swimming in the ocean a few feet away from a shark that's bigger than me!

Earlier this week, The Jersey Shore Girl shared a reel on Instagram of a large shark swimming just off the beach in Stone Harbor, on 96th Street.

I mean, that's one big shark!

It's not the first sighting this summer of a large shark right off the coast of the Jersey Shore, a few weeks ago there was a Great White spotted off the coast of Cape May.

More on that here.

No word on the exact type of shark that was spotted, but one Instagram user mentioned that it looks like a 5-foot sandbar shark, which is harmless to humans.