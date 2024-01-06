Moe's Southwest Grill has slowly been closing store by store in the Garden State.

Not sure what the reason is, but last year the busy Moe's location in Toms River seemingly closed out of nowhere overnight.

That location still has no movement on whether it's going to re-open or be turned into something else.

However, the Moe's Southwest Grill that closed in Middletown earlier this week will be having some fresh life breathed into it now that an extremely popular burger spot inked a deal to open up.

Shake Shack Has Plans To Open A New Restaurant In Middletown NJ

Shake Shack has been rapidly growing in Jersey.

Gone are the days of having to travel the parkway to get one of their famous burgers, Shake Shack recently announced it'll be opening its first Brick location in the near future.

Now, Shake Shack has inked a deal to open up a location in Middletown, off 35 in the former Moe's Southwest Grill that closed earlier this week, according to APP.

APP reports that the new Shake Shack will be located in Middletown Plaza and work will begin shortly to get the restaurant up and running soon.

That Moe's closed similarly to the way the Toms River Moe's closed; seemingly overnight with nothing more than just a sign on the door.

It'll also bring some fresh flavor to that area; there's already a Wendy's and a Sonic near the Middletown Plaza, and Shake Shack will be a nice addition for people to mix it up.