More often than not, it seems like things around the Garden State announce they're closing more than they're opening.

For example, Kings Grocery Stores announced that they were getting ready to shutter a New Jersey location this year.

Stop and Shop also announced that they were going to close some stores this year too, that's a big hit to Jersey.

However, even with all of the closures that we tend to see each day, some things announce that they're in fact opening and getting ready for business.

Just look at the Carousel in Seaside Heights; after 5 years of restoration, it was announced that the carousel will ride again this summer.

Now it looks like after 6 years, Freehold Township will finally see the addition of a long-awaited restaurant.

Shake Shack Is Finally Ready To Open In Freehold, NJ

shake shack freehold nj, shake shack grand opening freehold nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

I feel like we've been hearing about this Shake Shack forever, but according to APP, the Shake Shack in Freehold will open its doors to customers on June 24th, after nearly 6 years of construction and waiting.

Located at 4331 Route 9 in Freehold, customers will be able to enjoy the drive-thru, and dine-in options as well as order ahead.

Also, customers on the first day can get Shack Shack keychains, and stickers, and $1 from every sandwich will go to support the Habitat for Humanity, just in case you need an extra reason to grab a burger!

