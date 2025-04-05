It seems like every day we hear about more and more restaurants that are having to close up shop.

Now, another popular local spot known for its Italian dishes has closed in Bayville, and it's left people shocked.

Over the past few weeks, we've seen a lot of change in the restaurant scene.

Red Lobster is filing for bankruptcy, TGI Fridays is closing in Toms River, On the Boarder near the Ocean County Mall is also closing, and even Hooters is getting ready to declare bankruptcy.

Now, those are all large chain restaurants, but that doesn't make it any more upsetting to see a place you enjoy eating close its doors for good.

It does hurt a little more though when it's a local mom-pop shop that has to close up, especially when it comes out of seemingly nowhere.

Senza Cucina Suddenly Closes In Bayville, NJ

If you're not familiar with Senza Cucina, it was a well-known Italian spot right off 9 in Bayville in the Bayville Commons.

They had daily specials like Spigola Scampi, and Ravioli Stracotto, and did themed specials for different holidays.

Then, what we were hoping was an April Fools Day prank seemed to actually be true; Senza Cucina closed its doors for good.

There's no exact word on why the restaurant had to close up shop, but it's a sad reminder of just how tough it can be out there for our local restaurants.