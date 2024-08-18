If you were to become the best of the best in a sport, travel across the world to compete in the Olympics, and then win a medal, what's the first thing you would do when you got home?

Some people may get right back into the swing of things, or others may take a break and go on vacation.

One Olympic athlete, from New Jersey, decided that the first thing he needed to do when he got back into the States after competing in Paris for the Olympics was to get a dozen donuts.

Olympic Bronze Medalist Stops By OB-CO's Donuts In Toms River, NJ

So good that even Olympic athletes crave them!

Sebastian Rivera, a Toms River local and former Rutgers Wrestler and Northwestern Standout competed in the Paris Olympics, representing Puerto Rico.

He returned home a champion winning the Bronze Medal for the 65 KG Freestyle Wrestling.

And what did he carve after returning to Ocean County? A taste of home.

He swung by the legendary OB-CO's donuts off Fischer Boulevard and picked up a dozen freshly baked goodies.

Rivera has a long history of competition; according to On 3 he won a Silver Medal in 2023 at the World Championships, and also won a Bronze at the 2023 Pan Ams, and is also a two-time Gold Medalist winning the Grand Prix in 2022 in Rome, and Madrid.

It's so cool knowing that Jersey and Toms River are home to some pretty amazing athletes spreading the good word of Jersey throughout the world.

In fact, Jersey had a ton of athletes competing in the Olympics this year.