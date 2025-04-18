How much does Jersey love pizza? Enough to have an entire festival dedicated to the delicacy.

And for the first time ever, Seaside Heights is hosting its very own Pizza Festival, and it's going to be a can't-miss event this summer.

Get our free mobile app

Seaside Heights, NJ Announces Pizza Fest 2025

Happening Saturday, June 14th, between 1 PM and 5 PM, the first ever pizza festival will take place in Seaside Height,s putting on full display all of the different pizza spots on and off the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

Tickets are currently on sale for $15 to $30 the longer you wait to purchase a ticket, the more expensive your ticket will be.

Tickets go to benefit the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which aims to provide mortgage-free housing to Gold Star and Fallen First Responder families.

👇See Below For Dave Portnoy's Favorite Places In Jersey To Grab A Slice 👇

What Pizza Places Are Participating In Seaside Heights Pizza Fest?

Almost every place in Seaside that sells pizza!

Participating restaurants include the following:

Seaside Social House

The Sawmill

Jimbos

Beachcomber

The Ocean View

Marucca's

Seaside Pizza and Grill

Shore Slice

Spicy Cantina

Waves Bar @ Casino Pier

There's no specific order that you have to go to these pizza places during the pizza festival, however, you do have to check in at either The Sawmill or Seaside Social House.

Seaside Heights Pizza Fest, sawmill seaside heights nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

You'll get a punch card, which entitles you to a slice at each participating pizza spot.

You do have to check in and get your card punched in order to get your slice.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: No, PEC Is Not The Best Breakfast Sandwich In NJ!

This is a marathon, not a race, so you don't want to overload on pizza in the first hour; you'll want to make sure you walk and space it out so you can enjoy all the pizza that Seaside's Pizza Fest has to offer, plus you can enjoy an after party at Beachcomber.