Let's start out by being very clear here; there's no place I love more than the Jersey Shore. There's something about a long beach nap, the crashing sounds of waves, and an ice-cold beer on the boardwalk that's just like nothing else on Earth.

However, I've started to notice that a Jersey Shore vacation is not the same it was even just a few short years ago, and it's kind of sad to see.

Luxury Condos Are Changing The Landscape Of Seaside Heights, NJ

The other day, my wife and I were hanging out at Funtown Beach after work, and while we were driving through Seaside Heights to find some parking, we were once again blown away by the fact that there were even more high-end, luxury condos getting built.

Mind you, all of these new condos seem to be going right on top of each other.

Shore Vacations Are Becoming Shockingly Expensive

My wife then mentioned that vacations to the Jersey Shore were starting to cost families almost as much as a trip to Europe in some cases.

Are High-End Condos To Blame For The Price Increase?

It's insane.

And I feel as though part of this crazy cost increase for the average family has a lot to do with these high-end condos that are going up.

I understand that it's all an attempt to clean up Seaside and make it more of a family-friendly destination, but by getting rid of the old motels and building these multi-million dollar condos, it's pricing out the average American family from enjoying a vacation at the shore.

Gone are the days of spending a few hundred bucks on a motel room so you could spend a week in Seaside Heights; now the average Airbnb for a week at the shore will run you about $2,000 in season, and just about $1,000 out of season.

Losing The Grit, And Maybe The Charm, What I Miss About Seasdie Heights, NJ

Change is always necessary, and look, if I had an extra million dollars or so lying around, I'd be buying one of those fancy high-end condos myself, but I feel as though these luxury condos are taking away some of the charm and grit of Seaside that I've come to love over the course of my life.