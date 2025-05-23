Memorial Day Weekend is almost upon us here at the Jersey Shore, and for a lot of people, it means a long weekend enjoying the beach, the water, and everything the Jersey Shore has to offer.

However, for some, mainly locals, Memorial Day Weekend means an incredible amount of traffic, bennys, and everything and everywhere being overly crowded.

Memorial Day Weekend Has Seen Its Fair Share Of Problems At The Shore

Perhaps you've noticed, but it seems like each year, more and more people get more and more out of hand when they come Shore for Memorial Day Weekend.

They forget that there are still consequences for their actions, and they start acting insane.

I remember living in Seaside Heights the first few years we moved to Jersey, every Memorial Day Weekend, without fail, there were fist fights between teenagers, people harassing shop owners on the boardwalk, and last year we saw a massive stampede of people after false claims of a firearm were pulled on the boardwalk.

This year, Seaside Heights is really cracking down on pop-up parties and all the chaos that coincides with this holiday weekend.

Seaside Heights, NJ Police Cracking Down On The Law Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

Once again, there is a strict curfew set in place for anyone under the age of 18, you are not allowed to be wandering the streets between 10 PM and 5 AM without being accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Patch reports that Seaside Heights police will also be patrolling the streets, keeping an eye out for overcrowded rental units and cracking down on any suspected pop-up parties.

Local police will also be working with the FBI and the Ocean County Sheriff's Department to deal with any problems that may arise.

Don't get me wrong, I fully support people coming to the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day Weekend, part of the reason we moved to Jersey was so we were all of ten minutes from the beach.

But if you're coming to our beaches for your holiday, you have to be respectful, or at least stop getting into fist fights in the middle of Ocean Terrace, okay?