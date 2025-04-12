Climate change is something that usually splits the room; people are either hard-core believers or they're hard-core skeptics.

Whether you believe climate change is an issue or not, one thing most of us can agree on is that we've seen more record-breaking extreme weather year after year.

In 2025 alone we've seen extreme weather across the country suffer at the hands of extreme winds, rains, flooding, and more.

And it doesn't look like it's going to let up anytime soon, 2025 looks like it could be one of the most active hurricane seasons to date, according to the latest reports.

What's even more eye-opening is what scientists think Jersey could see by the year 2050; mass flooding that will reshape and threaten New Jersey.

A new report by Climate Central says that by 2050 more than 2.8 Million Americans could be affected by flooding and rising sea levels, according to the Daily Voice.

New Jersey would be heavily affected, according to the new report.

We see it already in Seaside Park, and even in my town of Ocean Gate; it rains pretty hard for a short period of time and we've got water flooding streets all over town.

More than 320,000 people in the Garden State could see the devasting effects of rising sea levels, with communities being drastically altered by flood waters.

Of those 320,000 people, just over 66,000 of those affected by rising sea levels in 20250 would be seniors, which could be life-threatening.

What I'd like to think would happen is that we take this information and try to mitigate the effects of sea level rise.

Whether that's improving our infrastructure to deal with increased flooding or trying to mitigate sea level rise in general.