One of the biggest concerts at the Jersey Shore has been confirmed for 2025, and we could seriously not be more excited.

There's nothing quite like catching a show near the beach. My wife and I love catching a show at the Summer Stage at the Pony. There's something magical about hearing your favorite band play while the ocean air blows across your face.

I'll be honest, I was a little nervous about whether or not Sea. Hear. Now. would be making a grand return to Asbury Park this year.

Mainly because by this time last year not only did we have the dates of the concert, but we also had the lineup by March 5th, according to APP.

And it'll be pretty hard to top the past couple of years of shows, in my opinion.

In 2024 Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band headlined Sea. Hear. Now. as did Noah Kahn.

In 2023 it was the Foo Fighters and the Killers, and in 2022 it was Stevie Knicks and Green Day.

Even Pearl Jam, Dave Mathews, and Smashing Pumpkins have performed at this iconic Jersey Shore concert.

I'd imagine a lineup announcement is on the way soon though since Sea. Hear. Now. has confirmed that the concert will be taking place for 2025.

On the concert's Instagram Page it was locked in that the concert would return between September 13th and September 14th on the beach of Asbury Park.

Tickets for last year's concert sold out almost immediately, and resale tickets were well over $1,000 so if you do plan on going to this year's show, you may want to start saving up now.

Sea. Hear. Now. isn't the only concert we have to look forward to this year, the PNC Bank Arts Center has a full lineup for the summer of 2025.