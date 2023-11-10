How To See A New Movie In Theatres For $5 In New Jersey
When was the last time you went to a movie theatre?
Personally, it's been a little over a year since I decided to go see a movie when it was in theatres, and that was to see the 3rd Guardians of the Galaxy film.
It's one of my favorite trilogies.
That being said, I was shocked when my wife and I bought our tickets, a small popcorn, and a small soda and ended up spending a little over fifty dollars for the two of us.
It was eye-opening, especially considering back in high school, twenty bucks was enough to get you a movie ticket and a snack at the theatre.
Movie Theatres Do Offer Cheaper Movie Nights For Customers
It's true, a lot of theatres do $5 movie nights during the week as a way to bring in some more customers who typically wouldn't go to the theatres.
The popcorn is still full price but you can still take the whole family to see a movie for about $20 bucks if you sneak in your own snacks.
Not that I'm saying you should do that of course!
AMC Offers Affordable Movies To NJ Residents With A Catch
It's actually a really cool concept.
For five dollars AMC theatres are screening new movies but there's a catch; you don't actually know what movie you're seeing until you get to the theatre.
You'll know the film's rating ahead of time but the movie itself is a surprise.
This seems like such a fun way to experience a movie, especially for a date night or something fun and different to do on the weekend.
It looks like the last showing was November 6th, but be sure to keep a look out on the AMC website to see when they're doing this again in the future.
