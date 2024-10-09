Some people may disagree, but New Jersey is the pizza capital of the Northeast, if not the entire country.

We've got some of the best local mom-and-pop pizzerias that serve up the perfect pie, and when you're at the Shore a boardwalk slice is a must.

However, our neighbors in Philadelphia can also make a decent pie, and one of Philly's most iconic pizzerias is getting ready to open a new location in Jersey.

This place, by the way, has a pretty interesting take on how a pizza should look, More on that in just a minute.

Santucci's Pizza Teaming Up With The Taproom In New Jersey

It's the perfect combo; pizza and beer, what more could you want?

According to Patch, Santuci's Pizza is getting ready to team up with the Taproom, which is one of Jersey's best-kept secrets.

So here's the deal, Santucci's Pizza is a really popular Philadelphia pizza place, my buddy lived in Center City for years and this was always his go-to when we'd spend a weekend to hang.

Santucci's is known for their squared pizzas, and here's the kicker; they put the sauce on top of the cheese.

That may sound alarming at first, but it's actually really good; the sauce-to-cheese ratio is great, and the dough that the pizza is made with is exceptional.

According to Patch, the Taproom is getting ready to unleash a new menu that features this tasty pie, and it should be available sometime in mid-November.

Now, Santucci's does already have a few locations in Jersy in Cherry Hill, and Ventnor, and one is coming soon to Deptford, but this will be the first one to team up with a local pub.

The Taproom is located at 427 W Crystal Lake Avenue in Haddon Township if you want to grab a beer and a slice when the new menu is unveiled.

