Seaside Heights is soon going to be invaded by Santa.

Hundreds and hundreds of Santas are going to be descending upon the little beach town, and you can be a part of the madness.

Of course, I'm talking about Santa Con 2025.

What Is Santa Con?

If you're not familiar with Santa Con, it's a non-denominational, non-commercial, non-political, and non-sensical Santa Celebration.

This year, it's taking place on Saturday, December 13th in Seaside Heights. IT starts early and runs late

What Charity Does Santa Con Benefit This Year?

The aim of Santa Con 2025, at least the Seaside Heights one, is to raise money for Chive Charities, and all are welcome to participate in this year's fun, but there are a few things that you should know.

Where Does Santa Con Start In Seaside Heights, NJ?

You have to start your Santa Con journey at Hooks Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, that's where you'll drop off your non-perishable food donation, as well as your unwrapped toy donation.

You could also just buy a ticket or make a monetary donation on the Santa Con website.

There Are A Few Rules If You Participate In Santa Con

You also have to come in costume; just wearing a Santa Hat isn't enough to be a part of Santa Con.

You could dress as an elf, Santa, a reindeer, a dreidel, a toy soldier, or get creative and have fun!

This is my wife and our friends getting ready to spread some holiday cheer at Santa Con 2024.

It's also important to note that if you see any young kids while walking from one bar to the next, and you're dressed as Santa, that you stay in character, I mean, you're representing the Big Guy here.

There are a ton of bars participating in this year's Santa Con, and the route is always a blast.

What Bars Are A Part Of Santa Con 2025 In Seaside Heights, NJ?

You'll start your Santa Con festivities at Hooks, and here are the rest of the bars participating, according to Exit 82;

Beachocomber

Rigger's (cash only)

EJ's (cash only)

Ocean View

Sawmill

Seaside Social House

Waves Bar at Casino Pier

Jersey Roll

Spricy's

Hemmingways

Isn't Santa Con Just A Bar Crawl?

It's also important to note that just because Santa Con takes you from bar to bar, you don't call it a bar crawl; it's just an absurd way to spread some holiday cheer.

My wife and I have participated in Santa Con every year since we moved to the Jersey Shore, and it is without a doubt one of the most fun days of the Holiday Season.