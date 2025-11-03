There's nothing more New Jersey than a solid Sandwich.

Whether it's a sub from your favorite deli, a pork roll egg and cheese from the bagel shop down the road, or a pastrami sandwich so big it'll blow your mind, Jersey is a sandwich lover's paradise.

Where Do You Get The Best Sandwich In New Jersey?

But if you had to choose what the best sandwiches in the state were, would you be able to decide?

My answer is super easy.

Either the BLT from the Anchor Inn in Ocean Gate, or the Chicken Parm Sub from Angelina's in Lavallette.

I could eat both every day and never get tired of them.

These Are The Best Sandwiches Invented In New Jersey

However, the food experts at Love Food have scoured our state far and wide to reveal Jersey's best sandwiches, all of which were invented right here in the Garden State, of course.

The Breakfast Sandwich, A New Jersey Classic

Three sandwiches were deemed the best in the state, and, of course, it all starts with the breakfast sandwich.

Whether you call it pork roll or Taylor Ham, one thing we can all agree on is that the breakfast sandwich is a delicious way to start your day.

The Sloppy Joe, Another New Jersey Original

Then, there's the Sloppy Joe.

According to Love Food, this isn't your typical cafeteria-style sloppy joe; there's no ground beef.

Rather, it's a sandwich piled high with either turkey, ham, or roast beef, and is topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing.

This sandwich apparently came from Town Hall Deli in South Orange, but Millburn Deli is apparently the new go-to spot for this sandwich.

That Fat Sandwich, Invented In New Jersey And Totally Loaded

Then there's the Fat Sandwich.

This sandwich got its start at Rutgers University in New Brunswick and is stuffed with chicken fingers, fries, and sometimes it has a burger in there, and other times there's some cheesesteak.

It's called the Fatboy for a reason, and PJ's Grill is apparently the go-to spot to get it.