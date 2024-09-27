There's nothing I love more than grabbing an ice-cold beer near the Jersey Shore, and we have so many options for great places to go.

You've got EJ's on the boardwalk of Seaside Heights, there's Frankies in Point Pleasant, and of course, you've got the Anchor Inn in Ocean Gate.

That's just my list of places I like to go, there are so many options there's no way I could list them all here.

However, it looks as though our list will grow a little smaller in the near future as a beloved little beach bar and music venue announced that it'll be closing for good in the near future.

Salty's Beach Bar In Lake Como, NJ Announced It's Closing

If this place has been off your radar, you'll want to make sure you get here before they close.

It's such a fun townie bar located in the heart of Lake Como.

In addition to a great beach bar atmosphere, Salty's was also a big music venue.

After the House of Independents closed in Asbury Park, temporarily, Salty's ended up taking on some of the scheduled shows so the bands could still perform.

I saw Carnifex at Salty's last year and it was insane, they've also hosted a ton of great music throughout the bar's time.

According to Salty's Beach Bar's Instagram, the beloved bar will be closing on November 3rd.

It seems like there was a lot going on behind the scenes that we may not have known about, and it really is sad to see.

I worked a few events with the radio station at this bar and they were always some of my favorites.