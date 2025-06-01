So the other week we were talking about recalls that could be affecting the Jersey Shore.

Apparently, a large shipment of cucumbers that were shipped from Florida to several states in the country, including a food distribution center in New Jersey.

More on this recall right here.

At the moment, nobody has reported any illness from the tainted cucumbers, but now it looks like, because of those cucumbers, a few more products in Jersey are facing a recall.

Salads And Salsas Recalled In NJ Due To Contaminated Cucumbers

There are a few things to keep in mind here. According to APP, the cucumber recall is now affecting a multitude of different salad and salsa products that were shipped to many states, including New Jersey, between May 6th and May 21st.

Coastal Companies is recalling 17 different Salads and Salsas that were made with the contaminated cucumbers that were shipped to them from Florida.

If you do happen to have any of these products in your fridge, you're advised to throw them away immediately and not take them back to the store.

What Salads And Salsas Are Now Being Recalled In NJ?

Brands like East Coast Fresh, Wellsley Farms, Spring and Sprout, Created Fresh, and Jack and Olive are all part of the recall, as well as the Weis brand salsa.

For East Coast Fresh, recalled products include the fresh mild salsa and regular salsa.

The Created Fresh Brand is recalling a Chicken Salad on Everything Facelle, an Egg Salad on Everything Facelle, a Tuna Salad on Everything Facelle, as well as a Southwestern breakfast bowl.

If you think you have any of these items, be sure to throw them out immediately so you don't end up getting sick.