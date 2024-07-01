Do you love living In Jersey?

What's not to love? We have amazing places to eat, beaches as far as the eye can see, more outdoor activities than you'd believe, and some truly unique small towns you could call home.

For all the positives there are about Jersey, you have to admit it's also a pretty darn expensive place to live.

Whether you rent your home or own, you'll be paying thousands a month for housing, and that's not including your utilities, food, or other bills.

In fact, in a recent survey Jersey was ranked as one of the most expensive places in the country to be middle class.

You have to make a little over 80 thousand dollars a year in order to live comfortably, and that's if you're part of a family unit.

But what if you're single and living in the Garden State, then how much do you need to make in order to live comfortably?

This may not be a surprise, but it's a lot.

NJ Is One Of The Most Expensive State For Singles In The Country.

You have to keep in mind too that singles are also on the dating scene so that'll add to their bottom line.

According to APP, if you're single in the Garden State the bare minimum you need to make in order to stay afloat is somewhere in the area of 60 thousand dollars!

And that's just so you can stay afloat each month.

Hawaii was the most expensive state for singles, you have to make over 6 figures a year in order to stay afloat.

And if you're looking for a more affordable place to call home, singles who make just shy of 46 thousand a year in Mississippi can live pretty comfortably.

Sure Jersey's expensive, but it really is a good place to call home.