There are a lot of great places in Jersey to grab a sub, no doubt about that.

Jersey Mikes, Ryan's Deli, Sub Doctors, and the Ocean Gate Deli are some of my favorites.

There's no question though that Wawa stands tall in the world of subs and sandwiches, especially when you're in a hurry.

However, when you go to Wawa, don't be a jerk and break some of these unspoken rules.

There Are Unspoken Rules When You Go To Wawa

Like anywhere in Jersey, Wawa has a set of unspoken rules that you just follow.

For example; if you kill one of the creamers while filling up your coffee, you throw out the empty creamer so someone working there knows to put out another one.

Or, and this was mainly a Pennsylvania thing but it's still applicable, if you're not filling up your tank, don't park in front of a gas pump and then walk into the store to get a sub.

That's a jerk move.

There's another unspoken rule that may be the most important, and when you break it people get furious, at least I do.

wawa rules, unspoken rules of wawa Photo Credit: Canva loading...

It Should Be Illegal To Do This In Every Wawa In America

I witnessed this the other day and almost lost my mind.

When you wait for your order at Wawa, where do you stand?

Like a sane person, you likely stand near the pastry box, the ready-to-go fridge, or near the coffee stand.

However, it should be an offense if you wait for your Wawa order right in front of the pickup counter, just mere inches from where they're laying out the subs, sandwiches, and other orders.

It's just rude; you're not the only person waiting for your food, and you make it awkward for people who now have to reach around you to grab their orders.

Also, the employees probably don't appreciate you breathing down the plexiglass that separates us from the food line.

By the way, here's what Wawa employees say about us.

