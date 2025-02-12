There is nothing better than a real local Jersey establishment getting the recognition that it truly deserves from a large publication.

Our state is home to so many great mom-and-pop restaurants and shops, it's what really makes our state unique and fun to live in.

If you want some of the best wings in the Garden State, then you'll have to visit Frankie's in Point Pleasant, and you'll want to make sure you order them grilled; they're life-changing.

Maybe you're in the mood for the best smash burger you'll ever have in your life; Jersey's got that, and you can find it at a place called Bun N Done in Edgewater.

It's a hike, but it's worth the drive.

And if you want fine dining, Jersey has you covered there as well with some of the best fine dining establishments around.

In fact, one local restaurant that's relatively new to the scene was just ranked as one of the most romantic restaurants in the country, just in time for Valentine's Day.

New Jersey's Most Romantic Restaurant Is One Of The Best Restaurants In The State

Located in the small town of Ocean Gate, just a short distance from the water you'll find Rosie's in Ocean Gate.

My wife and I love coming here from Martini Mondays, but if you're looking for Valentine's Day Plans you'll want to make your reservation for Rosie's.

According to Zinfandel Grille, they surveyed well over 3,000 different restaurants across the country to find the best spots for a romantic dinner, and Rosie's in Ocean Gate landed the #23 spot in the country!

When you dine at Rosie's, it's a real experience; the food is to die for and the drinks are fresh and creative.

They've even got a special Valentine's Day menu that features Lobster Ravioli for two, Surf and Turf, Filet Oscar, and in true New Jersey fashion a dessert pizza for a sweet ending which features Nutella, fruit, and vanilla ice cream.

Rosie's isn't the only romantic spot you can check out in Jersey by the way, our state is awesome.

