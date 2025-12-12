Christmas time at the Jersey Shore is really a unique experience.

You have the smells and sounds of the season backed up against the gorgeous shore background, with tons of fun and unique things to experience.

Santa Con Is Taking Over Seaside Heights Again This Year

Like Santa Con in Seaside Heights, it's such a fun day of merriment that my wife and I look forward to every year.

The restaurants also get in on the holiday cheer, and some of them really go all out.

Restaurants At The Jersey Shore That Are Festive During The Holidays

I know the Anchor Inn in Ocean Gate decks the halls this time of year, and everyone who lives near the shore knows that Charlie's in Bayhead goes above and beyond when it comes to their holiday decorating.

However, there's another bar that's worth a visit if you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, and it's a place that you may not expect, at least at first.

This NJ Bar And Restaurant Is A Holiday Hidden Gem

If you live in Ocean County, odds are you're familiar with River Rock.

It's a great place to hang in the summer, with bands at the beach bar, and a great water view.

However, during the holiday season, River Rock is totally transformed into a winter wonderland.

Christmas Time At River Rock Is A Truly Amazing Experience

Not only do they deck the halls and then some, but they also have a full-blown holiday drink menu, as well as their usual good food.

If you're looking for some fun holiday vibes this time of the year, you may not have expected it, but River Rock has absolutely delivered this year.

And if you're more of a dive bar kind of person, Jersey has you covered there, too.