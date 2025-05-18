It's not often you want to end up on some sort of list, but when the list outlines the richest people in each state of the country, it's a list you wouldn't mind being on.

Odds are, you and I will never make the list for the richest person in New Jersey, but what's even crazier is that the person who is the richest in New Jersey is someone you've probably never heard of.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey Is An Incredibly Wealthy State

In the latest survey, it was found that Jersey is home to somewhere in the neighborhood of 300,000 bona fide millionaires in the state.

Even the average household income to survive in the Garden State has to be somewhere around $80,000 per year.

And that's just to get by on the bare necessities. So, sure, Jersey is an incredibly wealthy state, but it's also an amazingly expensive one to live in as well.

READ MORE: Don't Miss The Most Gorgeous Counties In NJ This Summer!

The Richest Person In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

Who do you think of as the richest person in Jersey?

Odds are your mind goes to a celebrity, or perhaps an athlete who calls the Garden State Home, but you'd be incorrect.

Odds are you've never heard of the richest person in New Jersey, here he is pictured on the left below.

Code-to-Learn Foundation Benefit Jon Overdeck is the richest person in new jersey for 2025 photo credit: Getty Images Thos Robinson loading...

The richest person in Jersey is also the 447th richest person in the world.

Jersey's richest person is worth an estimated 7.4 billion dollars, and is the cofounder of Two Sigma, which is an investing powerhouse.

According to APP, Jersey's richest person is John Overdeck.

Although I'll never be on the richest person list, I feel as though I'm rich in spirit; I get to live near the beach and can enjoy a cold beer while I watch the sunset over the bay.

Money can't buy that, but it can buy these incredibly gorgeous homes.