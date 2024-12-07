Are you looking to retire in the near future in the Garden State?

It's a great place to retire to, with our pristine beaches, tons of natural beauty, and of course, there's lots to do after you retire and have some extra free time.

In fact, a recent study shows that Trenton is actually the best city in Jersey to retire to, more on that here.

If you are looking to retire in Jersey though, do you have enough money saved up to make sure that you can live comfortably?

I won't lie, this is something I stress over all the time. I'm in my early 30's and only started saving for retirement a few years ago so trying to hit some magic number in the next 35 years is a daunting task.

Sadly, if you want to retire in New Jersey, you'll have to save up a pretty hefty sum of money since Jersey is one of the most expensive states to retire in.

How Much Money Do You Need To Retire In New Jersey

A lot of money is the simple answer, and there are other states that would be much cheaper to retire in.

For example, in Ohio, you'd need less than 800K saved up to live comfortably in retirement.

And in West Virginia, you'd only have to save up to 650K to live a happy and comfortable retired life.

In New Jersey though, there's a hefty price tag.

According to Readers Digest, to retire comfortably in New Jersey you'd have to have somewhere in the area of $1,082,546 to have a happy retirement.

This is why I play the lottery, maybe then I'd be able to get to this magical number.

Here's what you'd need to retire in each state in the country.