New Jersey’s Best Seafood Restaurant Is Hidden In A Quaint Small Town

No meal is more fitting at the Jersey Shore than some solid seafood.

And we're so lucky to live in a state that is known for its out-of-this-world seafood and amazing options for places to go.

It helps that the ocean is a mere stone's throw away so our seafood is as fresh as fresh can get.

When I'm really jonesing for some good seafood there are two places I like to go.

One of course is the Crabs Claw, the stuffed flounder is always a great choice.

The other spot is a bit of a drive, but so worth it for so many reasons.

The Fish Market at the Lobster House in Cape May.

You order your fried fish and crabs at a large counter, and then grab a seat on the dock out behind the restaurant and watch boats park while you enjoy your food.

That place is a little bit of a hike from us here in Ocean County, so we don't get there too often.

But if you don't mind a drive, and you love seafood then checking out Jersey's best rural seafood restaurant is going to be right up your alley.

The Best Rural Seafood Restaurant In New Jersey

Located in the old oyster town of Port Norris, this place is now home to less than one thousand people, and consider them lucky since they're so close to this amazing seafood restaurant.

Known for its steam pots featuring seafood, steamed corn, sausage, and shrimp and potatoes as well as its amazingly tasty fried fish sandwiches.

The crabs are also a can't miss feature on the menu; steamed to perfection and bursting with flavor.

According to Only In Your State, New Jersey's best rural seafood restaurant is none other than the Red Eyed Crab in Cumberland County.

Located at 977 Main Street in Port Norris, this little hole-in-the-wall is the perfect spot for a road trip for any Jersey seafood lover.