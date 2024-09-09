I want you to take a second and think about the biggest fish you've ever caught while you were out fishing in the Garden State.

Were you in the bay? The Ocean? Were you surf fishing off the beach? Or were you out on one of Jersey's great charter boats?

Get our free mobile app

I remember one of the biggest fish we ever caught was around Thanksgiving in the early 2000s in Sea Isle City.

My grandfather and mom spent the morning surf fishing off 34th Street and ended up reeling in a massive 30-pound striper that we fried up that night and had for dinner.

We have the picture in a scrapbook to prove it.

Our family was stunned by the size of the fish they caught that day, but it's nothing compared to some of Jersey's biggest recording-breaking fish that have been caught over the years.

READ MORE: Another NJ School District Puts A Cell Phone Ban In Place

For example, a Mantoloking man and his fishing crew caught a fish that won them over 1 Million Dollars in a fishing competition a few weeks ago.

More on that here.

The fish they caught weighed in at about 795 pounds, insane!

But even that isn't much when compared to the most record-breaking catches in Jersey.

READ MORE: Pound For Pink Fundraiser Set For Toms River This Fall

What Are The Biggest Fish To Ever Be Caught In New Jersey?

The list is below, and it's pretty all-encompassing, from Atlantic Croakers to Mako Sharks we'll break down how big a fish you'd have to catch in order to go in the record books in the Garden State.

For example, the biggest yellowfin tuna ever caught in Jersey weighed in at 290 pounds and was probably a bear to reel in.

So here are Jersey's most record-breaking catches.