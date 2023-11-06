This New Jersey Pizza Shop Was Just Ranked One Of The Best In The World For 2023

Are you ready to talk about pizza?

Jersey has no shortage of amazing pizza joints that serve up hot fresh and delicious pizzas!

They're so good in fact, that one New Jersey pizzeria has been ranked as one of the top 50 pizza joints on the entire planet.

That's a huge honor!

Especially when the ranking came from Italy, the birthplace of pizza.

New Jersey Is Home To Some Seriously Good Pizza Spots.

It's just a fact, whether you want a massive crispy slice from Sawmill or a mouthwatering pie from Capones you can't go wrong with Jersey pizza.

In fact, our pizza is so good that places like Shore Slice which used to close after local summer are now open year-round thanks to popular demand.

Our pizza is so good in fact that one pizza shop in Jersey was ranked among the top 50 pizza places across the entire globe, it's kind of a big deal!

What NJ Pizza Shop Was Ranked Among The Top 50 In The World?

Back in September, my wife and I visited Italy for the first time ever, and needless to say we ate our fair share of amazing pizza.

So when NJ.com reports that an Italian website, 50 Top Pizza, lists a Jersey pizza joint in the top fifteen best spots in the world, it's kind of a big deal.

It's a spot known for its fresh-made, artisanal brick oven pies that are full of flavor and have tons of creative toppings.

Razza Pizza Artiginale, located at 275 - 277 Grove Street in Jersey City was ranked number 11 out of 50 of the best pizza shops on the entire planet, according to NJ.com and 50 Top Pizza.

This pizza shop is no stranger to awards by the way.

NJ.com says that they were ranked one of the top pizza shops in the world in 2022 and 2021 as well and has also been called one of the most influential pizza shops in America over the past decade.