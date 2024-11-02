Rats can cause some serious headaches.

If you're a homeowner, seeing rats on your property immediately makes you think there's an infestation, and you'll do whatever it takes to get rid of them.

I'm going through that right now in Ocean Gate, I saw a few rats running through my backyard and now we are in attack mode.

Rats may also be a cause for concern due to disease.

Rats carry all sorts of germs, bacteria, and other nasty things that you don't want to come in contact with, so if you see them running around your house or property, you want to take care of the problem sooner rather than later.

And here in the Garden State, we've had our fair share of rat infestations.

For example, back in 2022, back in 2022 Burlington was considered the most rat-infested city in the state of New Jersey.

Fortunately, though, it looks like New Jersey is getting better when it comes to rat infestations, which is great.

What NJ City Made The List Of 2024's Most Rat Infested City?

Each year pest control giants Orkin release their findings for the most rat-infested cities in the country.

It's not a list you want to see your city on, but it happens.

This year, the most rat-infested city for the tenth year running is Chicago, it's more than just the windy city.

Our neighbors in New York City pulled in the 3rd spot on the list, and in Pennsylvania, both Philadelphia and Pittsburg made the top of the list as well.

But here in Jersey? We didn't even scratch the top 50 when it comes to rat-infested cities.

So there's some good news for us. That being said, I just saw a rat run across my driveway, so I have to reset some traps.