Raising Cane's has blown up recently and has become one of the most popular fast-food chicken chains in the country, and they're getting ready to invest in the Garden State even more over the next few months.

I remember when I was living in State College, PA, a Raising Cane's opened up on College Avenue, you'd have thought they were giving away free money with how big the line was that wrapped around the building.

Raising Cane's Announced Its Expansion In New Jersey

And then, when Raising Cane's announced it was getting ready to open up stores in the Garden State, the excitement was just as high.

We've now got 6 fully operational Raising Cane's in the state, and now, 4 more are coming soon, one of which is going to open up right here near the Jersey Shore.

4 New Raising Cane's Locations Are Coming Soon To New Jersey

According to NJ.com, Raising Cane's is planning on opening new locations in Watchung, in Somerset County, replacing an old Hibachi.

Fairfield in Essex County will also be home to a new Raising Cane's, which will take over a former Houlihan's.

There's another Raising Cane's coming to Edison, and what's really exciting is that Brick, NJ, is also getting a Raising Cane's.

Raising Cane's Is Coming Soon To Brick, New Jersey

The Raising Cane's in Brick is going to be replacing the former Chevy's, and will be a delicious addition to the Jersey Shore.

As of now, the Raising Cane's coming to Edison is the only location with a rough opening date of sometime in December.

I'd imagine all 4 new locations will be open and frying up chicken sometime in 2026.