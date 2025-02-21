After more than two decades, it looks like another piece of our New Jersey childhood is gone for good.

It's not an uncommon thing to see anymore, we've seen a number of closures over the past couple of years.

However, the latest victim of the times was one of the more unique restaurant chains in the state.

It was the kind of place that you went to not so much for the food, but primarily for the atmosphere, and the fact that you could make an evening out of it.

It's a place that I've only ever been once or maybe twice when I was younger, but it left a lasting impact on me.

It's a restaurant where while eating your food, you may encounter a rainstorm, a thunderstorm, or the sound of wild animals traveling in packs around you.

Of course, I'm talking about the Rainforest Cafe.

The Rainforest Cafe Closes Another NJ Location, Leaving Only 1 In The State

At its height, the Rainforest Cafe had 16 domestic location as well as several international locations, all of which transported diners deep within the rainforest while they enjoyed a fun dining experience.

According to NJ.com, the Rainforest Cafe located within the Menlo Park Mall is now closed for good, leaving just 1 Rainforest Cafe location in Garden State.

And its last location is pretty iconic; it lives right on the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk.

rainforest cafe new jersey, rainforest cafe closing nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Looking at the menu for the Rainforest Cafe as an adult now, it's really nothing special. But what set this restaurant apart was its dedication to the theme and its ability to make you forget that you were at a restaurant and rather make you feel like you were exploring the depths of the jungle.

