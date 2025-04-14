If you had to choose the quietest town in Jersey, what town would you choose?

I'll be honest, quiet and New Jersey are two words that don't typically go together in my mind however some towns do seem to be at least more laid back than others.

Get our free mobile app

For example; my wife and I lived in Seaside Heights for 3 years when we first moved to Jersey, it was very noisy there albeit a ton of fun living at the beach.

Now we live in Ocean Gate, and that's the definition of a quiet little beach town. It's nice.

The travel experts at World Atlas though have identified the 8 quietest towns in the Garden State if you're looking for a laid-back weekend getaway.

8. Spring Lake, NJ

READ MORE: Lowe's Closing All Stores For 24 Hours

This quiet little beach town was founded by a wealthy businessman in the 1800s, and the 2-mile beachfront is perfect for a long weekend of serenity.

The homes there are gorgeous too, so you'll enjoy the architecture during your stay.

7. Cape May, NJ

Cape May is an iconic Jersey Shore beach town known as the Gem of New Jersey.

cape may new jersey Photo Credit: Rod M on Unsplash loading...

There are so many gorgeous Victorian homes, that you can spend a quiet weekend walking around just enjoying the sights.

6. Manasquan, NJ

This is the perfect beach town to visit if you want the fun of the Jersey Shore without the hustle and bustle and noise of some of the area's bigger beach towns.

You can enjoy the beach, and the small downtown area, and even check out a few museums during your stay.

5. Frenchtown, NJ

With a population of less than 1,000 people and located right off the Delaware River, this historic small town is the perfect getaway if you're looking for a quiet weekend of fun and exploring.

4. Cranbury, NJ

One of the best-preserved 19th Century towns in the state, Cranbury features some cool places to eat, and a historic downtown, and if you're looking for peace and quiet this is the perfect place to get away to.

READ MORE: NJ Could See A Rough Hurricane Season In 2025

3. Allentown, NJ

This historic small town is truly a quiet gem in the Garden State.

The town has a population of about 1,700 people and covers an area of about 400 acres.

There's a lot of beautiful scenery in the area, and the historic mill is really fun to check out.

Get our free mobile app

2. Clinton, NJ

Know for its iconic red mill, Clinton is a nature lovers haven featuring tons of hiking, and outdoor activities, and a quaint small town that'll make you want to visit time and time again.

1. Lambertville, NJ

Known as the Antique Capitol Of The East Coast, you'll want to spend a quiet weekend exploring this amazing small town.

lambertville new jersey Photo by Lexi Zotomayor on Unsplash loading...

Located right off the Deleware River, this cozy and quiet town could be your new favorite place in Jersey.