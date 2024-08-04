The rumor mill has been churning around Ocean County, and we may finally have some answers about the old Quaker Steak and Lube that sits off Cedar Bridge Avenue in Brick.

A few weeks ago, one of my coworkers mentioned that she saw the Quaker Steak and Lube was leased, and that spurred a whole discussion on what Ocean County would want to move into the old store.

Thoughts varied from a Rainforest Cafe to a Cracker Barrel to a Krispy Kreme, but none of those chains have any plans on moving into the old Quaker Steak and Lube.

Here's What's May Be Opening Up In The Old Quaker Steak And Lube In Brick, NJ

This took a little bit of sleuthing, so follow me on this, but it looks like something cool is getting ready to open in the old Quaker Steak and Lube.

Brick Plaza is owned and operated by a company called Federal Realty, they operate strip malls in California, Florida, New York, DC, Massachusetts, and of course right here in Brick New Jersey.

When you open up the site map for the Brick Plaza, it brings up a map featuring each property, as well as available properties.

quaker steak and lube brick nj, raising canes brick nj Photo Credit: Federal Realty / Canva loading...

You can see where the Quaker Steak and Lube was, lot 52A across the parking lot from the AMC movie theatre.

Now, when you go to the Brick Plaza Website, and click on the tenant roster, it brings up a list of all the shops that are in the plaza.

When you scroll down to lot 52A, you see that Raising Cane's Restaurant is listed.

Raising Canes May Be Eyeing Brick, NJ For Its Latest Location

If you're not familiar with Raising Canes, they've been popping up around the Garden State over the past couple of months.

The fact that it's listed on the Brick Plaza roster, right where Quaker Steak and Lube used to be, it looks promising that this is what could be opening soon.

Raising Canes is known for its fresh fried chicken and famous Cane Sauce that keeps people coming back over and over again.

No word on an opening date, but it is exciting to see something possible getting ready to take over the old Quaker Steak and Lube in Brick, NJ