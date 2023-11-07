This Popular Philadelphia Sub Shop Is Expanding In New Jersey

Jersey is known far and wide for our Subs, and we've got the sub shops and delis to prove it!

One popular Philadelphia Sub Shop is growing in New Jersey.

When you think about Jersey subs, you have to of course think of Jersey Mikes.

They make some of the best subs in the state, but there are also a lot of great little delis and small sandwich shops that do an amazing job as well.

For example, there's a small shop near Normandy Beach called Lasola's Market.

They're open during the summer and make some seriously mouth-watering subs, sandwiches, and other great grub.

I've also heard really good things about Driftwood in Toms River.

Trust me, I'm probably missing a few hundred sub-shops that are amazing!

That being said, there's one sub shop that got its start in Philadelphia that's been rapidly expanding and just opened two new shops in the Garden State.

What Popular Philadelphia Sub Chain Is Expanding In New Jersey?

It's a shop that offers a little bit of everything from hot and cold subs to cheese steaks and chicken cheesesteaks to wraps and even vegetarian options.

According to NJ.com, Primo Hoagies is continuing to grow in New Jersey, with two new locations.

One new location is in Morristown, and the other location that just opened up is in Glassboro, in the Heart of Rowan University.

As a Philadelphia suburb native I'm excited about this just becasue I enjoy Primo from time to time.

That being said there are so many great sub-shops in Jersey to choose from I think I'll check a few local delis off my list before heading to one of the new Primo spots for lunch.