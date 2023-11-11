These Are New Jersey’s Top 5 Best Pork Roll Egg And Cheese Spots

Over the weekend, for the first time ever I actually heard someone at a bar ask another person "Do you call it pork roll, or Taylor ham?"

I'll be honest, this was the first time I've heard this question asked organically in real life.

Usually, it's just something fun to watch people argue about over Facebook, not bellied up at the bar at the Crabs Claw Inn in Lavallette.

I was amazed.

Frankly, the fact he didn't follow the question up with "Where do you get the best Pork Egg and Cheese?" left me stunned.

However, it's a good question; where do you get the best PEC sandwich?

It's a question I know I've asked on my afternoon show on 105.7 The Hawk several times since moving to the Garden State.

Personally, I think Ryans Deli in Seaside has a great PEC, and between you and I, making them at home is pretty good, and a lot more affordable.

NJ Digest Reveals What They Think Are New Jersey's Best PEC Sandwiches.

Granted, they refer to it as a Taylor Ham Egg and Cheese, but either way some of the spots they picked as Jersey's best spots for this tasty breakfast sandwich are good.

5. Fredon Deli And Pizza

NJ Digest ranked Fredon Deli and Pizza at number 5, and after watching @Teamtaylornj's review, I'm sold.

Now that we're starting to get hungry, let's keep moving.

4. The Greeks, Kearney NJ

The Greeks PEC sandwiches are absolutely packed with Pork Roll, and eggs and stuffed in a delicious soft roll.

Delicious.

3. Oscar's Deli And Restaurant.

Oscar's has a full menu, but the Pork Roll Egg And Cheese is what really stands out.

This family-owned and operated spot is sure to leave you full and satisfied according to NJ Digest.

2. Jovo's Deli, Brick NJ

One Ocean County spot made this list, and it's none other than Jovos, located off 88 in Brick Township.

This place's PEC sandwiches are out of this world layered with delicious pork roll, egg, and cheese so gooey it evenly covers the whole sandwich.

1. Pascarella Brothers Delicatessen, Chatham NJ

Coming up as NJ Digest's number one pick for Jersey's best Pork Roll Egg and Cheese spot is Pascarella Brothers.

Pascarella Brothers is no stranger to accolades, regularly being said to have one of the best breakfast sandwiches in the state.

If you're looking to stay in Ocean County for breakfast though, be sure to check out these local favorites.