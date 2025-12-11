You know that plastic knife and fork you get when you grab a bowl from Taco-Tastic for lunch?

Jersey may be getting ready to say goodbye to that small convenience, and I'm curious what you think of it.

New Jersey Has Seen A Lot Of Environmental Policies Affecting Our Lives

So New Jersey is no stranger to environmental actions that affect our day-to-day lives.

Remember a few years ago when plastic bags were banned? I mean, who can forget? I now have more reusable bags in my possession than I know what to do with.

It now looks like we could be seeing another ban, and it has to do with the plastic utensils that we've become pretty accustomed to when we order take-out or pick up food to go.

A Plastic Utensil Ban Is On The Table For New Jersey

According to Yahoo, there's now a bill on the table that would ban single-use plastic utensils, and it would apply to more than just your forks and knives.

A bill sponsored by NJ state senators is working its way through the legislation, and it aims to fine any business that would hand out plastic utensils with a hefty $1,000 fine!

What Utensils Are Included In NJ's Proposed Plastic Utensil Ban?

It would apply to plastic forks, knives, spoons, sporks, and even single-use chopsticks.

According to the proposed bill, restaurants that have limited capacity would have to provide washable utensils to customers, who would then have to return said utensils to the restaurant when they are done with them.

That seems a little ridiculous to me, but some people say this could be a good thing.

Positive Aspects Of A Plastic Utensil Ban In NJ

People in favor of this ban mention that it would save businesses money, because they're no longer spending on single-use utensils, and taxpayers would benefit as well.

In theory, there would be a decrease in the amount of garbage clogging up our sewers, which would in turn bring down the costs having to maintaining and repairing those systems.

Of course, the bill states that if a customer asks for a disposable fork or knife, the restaurant can provide it, but it would be in a more limited capacity.