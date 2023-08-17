After nearly a decade, it's the end of an era for one popular Brick restaurant.

Although as I often say: when one door closes, another door opens.

The restaurant in question is known for being a solid local watering hole, with a focus on sports, cocktails, and entertainment.

In fact, my band Right On (shameless plug) has played here a few times, and we'll miss playing here for sure.

Now, just because this popular local spot is closing, doesn't mean it's gone for good.

I'll elaborate on that in a second.

Odds are, if you've ever gone out to watch a game, grab some grub, or just have a drink after work then it's likely you've been to PJ Sweeneys at least once.

But soon, PJ Sweenet's will be no more.

PJ Sweeney's In Brick NJ Announced It's Been Sold.

According to Patch, PJ Sweeney's announced in a Facebook post that the restaurant has been sold, and will no longer be serving Irish fare to Ocean County.

Right now, there's no definite closing date on the property, but PJ Sweeney's is having a customer and staff appreciation party on August 20th.

There, you'll find a free buffet, raffles, and giveaways.

That event takes place between noon and four August 20th.

Who Bought PJ Sweeney's In Brick, NJ?

Another pretty popular restaurant plans on taking over the space.

In fact, Patch reports that in addition to PJ Sweeney's, this restaurant has also purchased the Sitting Duck in Long Branch and the Cove in Bayville.

According to Patch, MJ's will be opening in Brick in the near future.

Thanksgiving is the forecasted opening date, but that could also be moved back depending on how the remodeling process goes.

This May Not Be The End Of PJ Sweeney's In New Jersey Though

This is what's pretty nice, especially if you're a big fan of PJ Sweeney's.

Patch reports that the owner of Sweeney's, Eugene Gillepsie plans on opening another restaurant near the Jersey Shore after he takes some time off to visit family in Ireland.