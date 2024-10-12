Do you ever see something and immediately think to yourself "Why doesn't every place have something like this?"

I had this happen to me just the other week when I was in Ocean City for the day with my family, we were walking down the boardwalk and saw a contraption that right away had me thinking we need something like this on the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

Let me set the scene here for you.

It's a Friday night in the summer, you're walking down the Seaside Heights boardwalk enjoying the sights, sounds, and of course the boardwalk food.

You finish up your funnel cake, or hot sausage from Midway and go to throw away your trash when you realize the trash can is blocked and full with big pizza boxes.

It's very annoying.

You try to dispose of your trash only to have the trash can blocked up with boxes that just don't fit in the trash cans.

Or they're squeezed between the trash can and the recycling can just asking for seagulls to swoop down and try to scavenge for some food.

Ocean City has a solution to this issue that I think Seaside should look into.

They have specially designed trash receptacles just for pizza boxes!

pizza box trash can ocean city Photo Credit: Buehler

It's a squared-off receptacle that you can perfectly fit a pizza box into, the boxes stacked on top of one another.

The trash cans on the boardwalk stayed clear of large pizza boxes clogging them up, and you didn't have to worry about where you were going to have to squeeze a pizza box after you were done with it!

Maybe I'm just an old man yelling at the sky, but I think this would be a really cool addition to the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

