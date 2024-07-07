The best lunch you can have is a tie between a salad and a sandwich, in my opinion at least.

A salad is great because it's light, but can be chock full of protein, nutrients, and other delicious little morsels to hold you over throughout the workday.

Sandwiches, on the other hand, come in limitless forms.

You can have wheat bread, white bread, a potato roll, on a ciabatta, on a bagel, wrapped in lettuce, and of course, you have a wide array of toppings.

You can go PB&J, Reuben, a Rachel, turkey, pastrami, roast beef, grilled or fried chicken.

The combinations are truly endless.

Bread or a roll can make or break a sandwich, so imagine my surprise when I saw that there is a restaurant in Haddon Township that makes a good-looking sandwich that uses a very unique bread/roll substitute.

Now, what's neat is that they cater to the keto/gluten-free crowd as well as the typical adventurous eater.

The restaurant has actually been around for a few years, and I'm curious if you've been there and what you thought about this one-of-a-kind take on a lunchtime staple.

It's called Peace Love and Pickles, and instead of bread, they use pickles as the base for their sandwiches.

But is a pickle as the 'bread' part of a sandwich too much pickle?

According to reviews, it's not!

I'll throw a pickle on a burger, maybe on the occasional BLT (weird combo I know) but will always eat those things on a roll or bread, I feel like a pickle roll might be overkill.

Typically I'll try anything once, so Peace Love and Pickles will be added to my ever-expanding list of unique New Jersey food stops I need to make.

If you're interested in trying a pickle sandwich, Peace Love and Pickles is located at 803 White Horse Pike in Haddon Township.

