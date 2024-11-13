The holiday season is fast approaching, and if you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit, you're in luck because the Freehold Raceway Mall is bringing back a very fun and very popular holiday event.

Pet Pictures With Santa.

Look, there's nothing more iconic than waiting in line to get a little family photo with a mall Santa, but when your furry little friend can get a picture with the big man in a red suit, it's even better.

Pet Pictures With Santa Return To The Freehold Raceway Mall

According to Patch, pet pictures with Santa take place between 4 PM and 7 PM and include some light refreshments for both animals and people alike after you get your photo.

Your dog must remain leashed at all times while you wait in line and walk through the mall, but that's not a crazy request if it means you get an unforgettable picture of your four-legged friend with Santa.

Pet pictures with Santa are happening now through December 2nd, and what's really cool is that this is all in partnership with a really good cause.

Proceeds and donations from pet pictures with Santa will go to support the Humane Society of The United States.

The Humane Society aims to protect and fight for animals in need and animals in danger.

Pet pictures with Santa are happening inside the Freehold Raceway Mall in the Zara Court which is on the lower level of the mall.

By the way, pets aren't the only ones getting pics with Santa, here's where to find every mall Santa in New Jersey this holiday season.