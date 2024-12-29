Will it soon be illegal to buy pets in the Garden State?

My wife and I don't have a pet, but we are planning on getting a car in 2025, and if you're looking to go the pet store route there's a chance that may be getting harder in the coming year.

So why might it become illegal to buy a pet in the Garden State?

Well, New York just banned the sale of cats, dogs, and rabbits at pet stores, meaning you can no longer go into a store and buy yourself and your family a brand-new puppy, kitten, or little bunny.

The reasoning for the bill is that it will crack down on illegal puppy farms and animal farms where animals are born and bred in awful conditions.

And seeing how New Jersey is just a hop and skip from the Big Apple, I wouldn't be surprised if a bill like this wouldn't make its way through New Jersey's legislature in the near future.

This is kind of a double-edged sword because not all pet stores sell animals from puppy mills. Back in college, I got a pet rabbit which I loved dearly during her 10-year life, from a pet store that got all of their animals from a local breeder who bred animals in top-quality conditions.

Will New Jersey Ban The Sale Of Pets In Pet Stores?

As of now, it doesn't look like that's the plan in Jersey, you are still able to go into a pet store and buy a cat, dog, or rabbit but I wouldn't be surprised if Jersey decided to follow suit with New York.

Here's something to consider if you do want to get a new family pet; adopt.

There are tons of shelters from the SPCA, to All Fur One, to LIDA right here near the Jersey Shore which have tons of wonderful pets that are looking for a home right now.