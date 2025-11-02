A Possible Penny Shortage Could Be Coming To New Jersey

Penny for your thoughts?

It appears as though Jersey is getting ready for a severe penny shortage, after the United States Mint stopped making the coin back in October.

What I didn't know is that it costs $3.16 to create a penny, which is, of course, only worth one cent.

So, sure, it makes sense to get rid of them. However, it appears as though Jersey could be in store for a penny shortage after the coins were quicly phased out.

ShopRite In Marlboro, NJ, Is Asking Customers To Donate Pennies

According to APP, a Shoprite in Marlboro has put up signs asking for people to donate pennies, if you have any to spare, or if you could pay in exact change or use debit/credit, to please do so.

Since the mint is no longer coining pennies, a shortage could be imminent.

What Happens If Stores Run Out Of Pennies In New Jersey?

But what would happen if stores completely ran out of pennies? I'd imagine that stores will start to round to the next nearest number, and I'm afraid that stores will just round up.

So if you're checking out and using cash, if your total comes to $35.92, the store would round up to $35.95 instead of rounding down to $35.90.

That's not the case right now, but I wouldn't be surprised if we see that in the future, when pennies are eventually taken completely out of circulation.

New Jersey Residents Encouraged To Help During The Penny Shortage

It looks like the Shoprite in Marlboro is also requesting that if you have any extra pennies to spare, donate them at the customer service counter so they can continue to make proper change.