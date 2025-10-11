Well, this is disgusting, and the fact that it's now a trend is unbelievable.

If you've ever taken 5 minutes to download and scroll through the social media app TikTok, then you're aware that it can either show you the funniest videos you've ever seen or make you question humanity.

And lately, it seems like TikTok has me questioning humanity more often than not, especially with a new trend that I've seen popping up from time to time.

What Is the #PeeChallenge on TikTok?

Apparently, on TikTok, there's something called a #peechallenge, where 'creators' film a stream of liquid spraying onto a public place like a school or a park, and we, the viewers, are led to believe that we are witnessing public urination.

It's nasty.

Where Is This Trend Happening in NJ?

There are apparently videos of this tagged at a park in Freehold, and at a few schools, including Rutgers

The Consequences of Participating in the #PeeChallenge

I mean, what's the end goal for the people creating these videos? Eventually, they'll be identified, and then what?

You could face fines, jail time, community service, and then you're just known as the person who filmed themselves urinating, supposedly, on a social media platform.

NJ Schools Are Cracking Down on Dangerous TikTok Challenges

Apparently, some schools are starting to crack down, according to NJ.com.

It appears as though schools are threatening to call the cops on students who are caught following this trend.

Why the Law Should Scare TikTok Challenge Participants

As they should.

Look, I don't think they should be tried as adults (unless they are) or anything like that because in the grand scheme of things, this isn't the end of the world, but it is gross, and if people are caught doing this trend, then they should have the fear of the law thrown at them to get them on the right path.

I miss the days when the most trending challenge was planking or the Harlem Shake; those were at least fun.