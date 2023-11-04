This New Jersey Fusion Restaurant Is Being Called One Of The Best In The State

There's nothing quite like the food scene in New Jersey, it's one of a kind and absolutely delicious.

And there's one new restaurant in Jersey that's trying to combine all the delicious flavors of our state into one menu, and so far it seems like they're doing pretty well.

When you think of food in Jersey, what comes to mind?

To me, I immediately think of seafood.

We live so close to the ocean that our seafood is truly second to none.

Photo by Mike Bergmann on Unsplash Photo by Mike Bergmann on Unsplash loading...

The Crabs Claw Inn in Lavallette, Crabby Ricks, and Aqua Blu are all places to get delicious seafood in Ocean County.

Jersey is also known for our Italian food, and you don't have to go far in order to find mouthwatering Italian favorites.

From Cordi's Italian Gourmet in Brick to Ruocco's in Manalapan Jersey is home to some amazing Italian restaurants.

However, there's one pretty unique restaurant that recently opened in Jersey that combines many traditional flavors of Jersey with some Japanese flair, and it sounds absolutely delicious.

This style by the way is called fusion; when you combine several different flavors together to create something altogether new.

This place is so popular right now that I've heard getting a reservation can be a challenge, so if you're planning on checking this place out make sure you snag a reservation far in advance!

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash loading...

What New Fusion Restaurant Is Making Waves In New Jersey?

You'll be able to get a one-of-a-kind, multi-course meal where Italian food, seafood, and other classic Jersey flavors are combined with Japanese flavors to create something new and unique.

For example, this place makes Calamari combined with a Yuzu and the flavors blend seamlessly together.

Photo by Viktor Ritsvall on Unsplash Photo by Viktor Ritsvall on Unsplash loading...

They also have more types of pasta than you can count!

Located in Montclaire, Only In Your State reports that Pasta Ramen is a must-go spot for any true Jersey Foodie.

From great pasta to amazing seafood, steaks, and Italian dishes all combined with traditional Japanese flavors, it's a can't miss destination in Jersey.