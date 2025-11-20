Did you know that there's an Ice Cream Association of North America?

Neither did I, but something tells me it's a pretty sweet association to work for.

Cone Con: What Is It, And Why Should We Care?

Apparently, every year there's a national ice cream conference hosted by the North American Ice Cream Association, and it's aptly named Cone Con.

It's an ice cream convention, and each year, different ice cream shops and vendors meet up to talk shop, and of course, ice cream.

Apparently, each year at this event, people can vote on what the flavor of the year will be, and this year, an ice cream shop from Jersey took home the honor of having one of the top ice cream flavors in America!

Coney Waffle Stands Out in New Jersey

Coney Waffle is, of course, known for its over-the-top shakes and delicious ice cream flavors, and for years has been known as one of the premier ice cream shops in Jersey.

I remember when Coney Waffle opened its location in Toms River; it was a pretty big deal.

It was their first Ocean County location, and ever since then, it's been pretty busy.

Passion Ride Named a Top Flavor in America

It also makes it easier to go there and try their Passion Ride ice cream, which was just ranked as one of the best ice cream flavors in America, at this year's Cone Con!

Passion Ride features a fusion of passion fruit, mango, and pineapple, and also has a little hint of lime.

It's the perfect treat to keep you feeling like summer all year round, and it's now known as one of the best flavors of ice cream in America!