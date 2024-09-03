School is almost back in session in Jersey, and in some cases, some schools are already back.

As we get ready to fall back into our school time routines, let's also keep in mind the importance of school bus safety.

Get our free mobile app

Because after a few months of not worrying about school buses on the road, it's easy to forget.

When my wife and I lived in PA, I accidentally drove past a school bus with its red lights flashing, and let me tell you, that is not a fun ticket to get.

When Is It Not Okay To Pass A School Bus In New Jersey?

NJ.gov actually does a really good job at laying this out as simply as possible.

READ MORE: Is It Too Soon For Xmas Decorations To Be Out In NJ?

You should never pass a school bus that has it's stop sign out, and its flashing red lights on, and you should stop at least 25 feet behind the bus.

That means it's time to stop until the lights are off and the sign is back in place.

Can You Pass A School Bus With Its Flashing Red Lights On?

This was actually a surprise to me, but there are a few instances where that is legal.

is it legal to pass a school bus in NJ, school bus laws new jersy, new jersey school bus laws Photo Credit: Canva loading...

According to NJ.gov, you can pass a school bus with its red lights flashing on so long as a divided highway separates you, think 37 East and West.

You do have to pass at 10 MPH though.

What Happens If I Pass A School Bus With Its Flashing Red Lights On In NJ?

Hefty fines, according to NJ.gov

READ MORE: It Should Be Illegal To Do This In Wawa

For a first offense, drivers face up to a $100 fine, 15 days in jail 15 days of community service, or both.

For a second offense, you get a $250 ticket and 15 days jail time.

You'll also get 5 points on your license for each offense, so this year play it safe and don't pass any school busses, okay?