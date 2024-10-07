Nothing can ruin your day quite like a parking ticket.

You think you've parked legally, or have enough tie in the meter only to return to your vehicle sometime later to see a dreaded pink, yellow, or white slip on the windshield.

It's a pretty unsettling feeling.

Now, I understand that the money from parking tickets goes back into the town but still, getting a parking ticket is the worst.

And if you get one near the Jersey Shore, you'll be paying extra.

These Jersey Shore Towns Have The Most Expensive Parking Tickets

Getting a ticket after a day at the beach is worse than a seagull snagging your french fries, but it happens, and depending on where you get your ticket, you may be paying more.

According to APP, Asbury Park has the most expensive parking violation tickets at the Shore.

If you're at an expired meter the ticket could run up to $55, and if you park in a 15-minute-only zone for more than 15 minutes, it could be a $100 violation.

What Jersey Shore Town Writes The Most Parking Tickets?

APP reports that in Monmouth County, Asbury Park takes the cake with just shy of 60,000 tickets written a year for parking violations.

Red Bank is in second place with just shy of 14,000 tickets written a year! That's an insane difference!

In Ocean County, Point Pleasant writes the most parking tickets at just over 10,000, followed by Seaside Heights at just under 9,000 parking tickets written a year.

Fortunately, we're getting near the end of the pay-to-park season, a lot of towns stop charging for parking after Halloween, but it's always good to double-check before you spend a beautiful fall day at the shore.

Other things you'll want to avoid at the shore this year are these Halloween Candies, they're the most hated in Jersey.