The rumor mill is turning, and it's all revolving around a once very popular bakery at the Jersey Shore.

Now, before we get ahead of ourselves, this is all hearsay, theories, and ideas that people who live and vacation at the Jersey Shore have come up with.

Do I hope these rumors are true? Yes. Do I know for sure? Sadly, this is just what I'm hearing through the grapevine, and on the Seaside Park, NJ State of Mind Facebook Page.

So, what's this supposed rumor?

It's all about Park Bakery in Seaside Park.

Park Bakery In Seaside Heights, NJ, Has Been Closed For A While

At one point in time, it was arguably one of the most popular bakeries on the island.

Sadly, it has since had a sign out front that said it's closed, and is listed as "temporarily closed" on Google, leaving a lot of us wondering, "What exactly is going on there?

Is Park Bakery ever going to reopen? Is it going to be sold? Is the building just going to sit vacant?

What's Going To Happen To Park Bakery In Seaside Park, NJ?

This question was posed on the Seaside Park State of Mind page the other day, and it was met with several of the same answers.

A lot of people believe that the people who own Mueller's Bakery in Bayhead have purchased Park Bakery and will start operating in Seaside Park, as well as Bayhead, this summer.

Other people commented on the post saying that, as much as they want that to happen, they don't believe Mueller's will be operating in the old Seaside Park Bakery.

Another hopeful commentator said that they would want Colonial Bakery to open a location in Seaside Park.

Only Time Will Tell What's Going On With Park Bakery In Seaside Park, NJ

As of now, only time will tell what's going on with Park Bakery. Regardless of what happens, I hope we see some fresh donuts and baked goods coming out of the doors sooner than later.

If you know anything, let me know at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com!