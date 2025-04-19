Jersey does a lot of things well, from pizza to Italian food, to bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and more.

But what Jersey does really well is bakeries; from donuts to crumb cakes to cannolis to fresh-baked bread, Jersey bakeries hit a little different.

And there's one popular bakery in Jersey that's celebrating a huge milestone, opening its 24th location in the Garden State.

Paris Baguette Is Opening A New Location In Monmouth County, NJ

If you're not familiar with Paris Baguette, you're missing out.

Now granted, you could always go to Colonial Bakery, Mueller's, Waretown Bakery or 502 Bakery for a sweet treat, but if you want something a little different, then you'll want to check out Paris Baguette.

They're known for their croissants and their filled donuts, like the stuffed Nutella donut. I think I'm in love.

As I mentioned, Paris Baguette has several locations throughout the Garden State and is about to cross a new milestone, opening their 24th store.

According to Patch, Paris Baguette is about to open its newest location in Jersey in Holmdel.

The bakery plans to have a grand opening celebration this Saturday, and if you attend the grand opening event, you'll be able to pick from a fun variety of cakes, sandwiches, and sweet treats.

Located at 2111 NJ-35 in Holmdel, you'll want to cure your sweet tooth there this weekend.