When a local business closes, there's nothing more heartbreaking.

Especially when that business has been a staple in the local community for more than 3 decades.

Granted, times are tough for a lot of mom-pop shops but sometimes places close and it's almost completely out of the business's control.

For example, Colonial Bakery in Lavalette announced they are going to be closing their location right off Route 35 on the island due to their landlord not renewing their lease.

That being said, Colonial does plan on reopening on the island sometime in the near future which is great to see.

Other places are not quite so lucky though.

A Beloved New Jersey Pizzeria Has Closed Its Doors After 30 Years In Business

Since 1996, Papa's Pizza has been a staple in the community in Sewell, but sadly they had to close their doors earlier this week.

According to CBS, the landlords for Papa's Pizza went to renew the lease with the business but added so many additional fees that the pizzeria decided it had to close up shop.

In the weeks leading up to the pizzeria's closure, they sold out of food almost every day as Sewell locals tried to enjoy their favorite pizza shop as much as possible before they closed.

Hopefully, Papa's Pizza is able to land on its feet and find a new building to operate out of so they can keep bringing their delicious pizza to the people of Sewell for years to come.