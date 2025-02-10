Let's be honest, everything is expensive now; whether you're at the hardware store, the grocery store, or the liquor store you're paying more now than you did a few years ago for the same products.

And if you're looking to stock up on necessities like eggs, you may want to consider taking out a second mortgage on your home so you can afford it!

At least, that seems to be the running joke, I was in the Bayville Shoprite the other night and a dozen eggs were somewhere in the area of $5 or so.

To me, that's not too bad considering places like California are paying upwards of $15 per dozen eggs.

The surge in egg price has gotten a lot of people thinking that maybe it's time to start thinking about raising their own chickens, so they can have their own supply of protein-rich eggs.

But you'll want to check your town's municipal codes because the legality of owning your own chickens changes from town to town.

wild chickens, chicken coops new jersey Photo by Will H McMahan on Unsplash loading...

Owning Your Own Chickens Can Also Be Expensive

Before we get to what towns you can and can't own chickens in around Ocean County, let's take a look at what you'll need before you start egg-cellent journey.

Firstly, you'll need some chickens, and if you buy them young enough they can be about $3-$5 per chick, which isn't too bad.

However, you'll have to have a chicken coop for your chickens and those can range anywhere from $500 to $2,000.

Don't forget, you also have to keep your chickens fed, and chicken feed runs approximately $20-$50 a month, and then you'll want to set aside $50-$100 a year for any medical needs your chickens may need.

And if after all that, you still want to own chickens, here are a few places around Ocean County where it's totally legal to set up your own coop and start your farming adventure.

By the way, if you don't see your town on this short list, check your town's municipal page, it will be laid out there for you.

However, some animals are VERY illegal in the Garden State