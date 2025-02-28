For several reasons., it's an especially tough time to be a restaurant right now.

The cost of eggs, and other goods is starting to skyrocket, making it harder and harder to keep kitchens stocked and ready to take on a busy breakfast, lunch, or dinner crowd.

You also have to deal with the fact that people are eating out less and less, and are instead opting to cook at home and save their money either for different leisure activities or to pad their bank accounts.

I know my wife and I have gone from eating dinner out two or three times a week to just two or three times a month now, and it's honestly been really nice; it makes the times you do go out a little more special, kind of like when you were a kid and you parents said "we're going out for dinner" there's just something fun about it.

That being said, the last thing we want to see during all of this is our favorite restaurants having to close up shop.

Just this week it was announced that the TGI Fridays off Hooper in Toms River is getting ready to close up shop and say goodbye.

The Jersey Shore is now down to just one TGI Fridays location and that's in Manahawkin.

It also looks like Ocean County lost another restaurant near the Ocean County Mall, and this one was known for its fresh and fun Mexican food.

On The Border Is Now Closed In Toms River

Granted, we have a lot of really good options for Mexican Food in Ocean County, but I've always been a fan of On The Border.

on the border mexican cantina, on the border closed toms river nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

You can get a good bit of food for a decent price, but according to APP, On The Border located near the Ocean County Mall is now closed for good and is no longer listed on the Mall's list of businesses.

This comes as a surprise as this location had only been open for about 3 years, and it always seemed busy when I drove by there.

It leaves the question; what do we think will fill these now vacant restaurants?