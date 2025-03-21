Remember last year when it was announced that Big Lots was getting ready to close its stores across the nation?

You can read all about it here, it took a lot of people by surprise.

Anytime I went to the Big Lots in Toms River, it seemed to have a pretty decent crowd, and they were always stocked with what I was looking for whether it be cat food, seasonal stuff, or the occasional odd and end.

It left the question though, as it became more and more evident that Big Lots would soon be no more, what would take over all of these soon-to-be-vacant Big Lots locations?

It looks like we have a better idea of what's going to be moving into the former big box stores, and believe it or not, it's going to be another big box discount chain.

A New Big Box Discount Retailer Is Taking Over Vacant NJ Big Lots Stores

You might be thinking it's going to be the Dollar Store or Dollar General seeing how they're all over the Garden State, and that's where my mind went too.

According to NJ.com, it's going to be something different.

It's a store I'm personally not familiar with, and I'm curious what your thoughts are, but it looks like Ocean State Job Lot will be taking over select Big Lots locations around New Jersey.

Ocean State Job Lot isn't a place where you can find a job, it's a discount retailer that specializes in everything from outdoor supplies to gardening supplies, furniture, toys for kids, and more.

The company also operates a charity for kids in need, which is a unique aspect to the store.

Where Will Ocean State Job Lot Be Opening In New Jersey?

As of now, it looks like 15 stores will be opening across PA, NJ, DE, MD and NY with 3 new stores opening in former Big Lots locations.

NJ.com reports the new locations will be in Cape May, Barnegat, and Sommers Point and should be open and operating by mid-summer.

Ocean State Job Lot already operates 7 stores in Jersey, one of them right by us at the Jersey Shore in Freehold.